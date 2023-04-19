Coast Guard conducts waterways analysis study of Tillamook Bay

SEATTLE — Coast Guard officials are seeking public comment while conducting a waterways analysis and management system (WAMS) review of Tillamook Bay, Ore.

The Coast Guard uses WAMS to validate the adequacy of the existing aids to navigation (ATON) system, as well as to get a better understanding of the uses of each waterway and general safety issues.

WAMS focuses on the waterway’s present ATON system, marine casualty information, port/harbor resources, changes in marine vessel usage (both recreational and commercial) and future development projects. WAMS reviews are conducted every five years on each federally designated navigable waterway.

To participate in taking a user survey you may visit the website at https://www.pacificarea.uscg.mil/Our-Organization/District-13/District-Divisions/-dpw/-wams/

Nautical chart showing Tillamook Bay: NOAA Chart – 18558_Public

The comment deadline is July 31, 2023. The survey can be scanned and emailed or mailed to the following:

Commander (dpw)

Attn: Mr. John Moriarty

Coast Guard Thirteenth District

915 2nd Ave.

Seattle, WA 98174-1067

Email: d13-pf-d13dpw@uscg.mil

