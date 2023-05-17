Coast Guard to hold Water Safety Fair in Sausalito

SAN FRANCISCO — Coast Guard Station Golden Gate and the Coast Guard Auxiliary are scheduled to hold a free, public Water Safety Fair at Station Golden Gate at 10 a.m., Saturday.

The event, which kicks off National Safe Boating Week, will give the public the opportunity to meet local first responders and learn about boating safety through demonstrations and discussions. The event will include displays, rescue boat tours and information about boating safety, radio communications and paddle-craft safety.

“Boating Safety week is an excellent opportunity to open our doors to the Bay Area boating community” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jason McNally, The Operations Petty Officer assigned to Station Golden Gate. “The San Francisco Bay is the Nation’s busiest Harbor, with a very diverse boating community. There is always a potential for danger on the water and it’s our job to promote safe boating practices.”

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is free.

Coast Guard Station Golden Gate is located at 435 Murray Circle, Sausalito, CA 94965 (Fort Baker).