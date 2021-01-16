Washington – Lake Washington – Sammamish River Bridge Notice

SEATTLE — The construction contractor for the West Sammamish River Bridge at Sammamish River mile 0.5 near Kenmore, Washington, will completely obstruct the waterway for two weeks at the bridge site in order to facilitate demolition of the old bridge.

The waterway at the bridge site is scheduled to be completely obstructed to navigation from 12:00 a.m. 18 January 2021 to 11:59 p.m. 31 January 2021.

Maritime first responders or mariners needing to be able to pass in an emergency will be able to pass given they provide 30 minutes advance notice (if the contractors are in the process of a lift operation they will not be able to open for maritime first responders until the lift operation is complete).

During demolition operations the waterway at the bridge site will provide numerous maritime safety issues, therefore mariners are asked to stay at least 100 yards away.

Contact Ed Hansen 253-377-1437 or Mick Cannon 253-377-1041 to make emergency vessel-passing arrangements.