Coast Guard medevacs commercial fishing vessel crewmember near Venice

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a commercial fishing vessel crewmember Tuesday in West Bay near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call via VHF-FM channel 16 at 1:11 p.m. from the commercial fishing vessel Mary Judith stating a crewmember lost consciousness after being struck in the head by the vessel’s rigging equipment.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

