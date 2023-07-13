Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Venice, La.

Jul 13th, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard crews from Station Venice and the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark stabilize a patient during a medevac from the fishing vessel Sea Charger, offshore Venice, Louisiana, July 12, 2023. The patient was experiencing stroke-like symptoms and was brought to Ochsner Medical Center West Bank in Gretna, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Station Venice)

Coast Guard crews from Station Venice and the Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark stabilize a patient during a medevac from the fishing vessel Sea Charger, offshore Venice, Louisiana, July 12, 2023.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Station Venice)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a fishing vessel Wednesday near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call on Channel 16 at 5:13 p.m. from the fishing vessel Sea Charger requesting a medevac for a crewmember aboard who was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat – Medium crew to respond. A Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark boat crew also diverted to assist.

The boat crews arrived on scene and embarked the man onto the RB-M which then transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Venice.

The man was taken to Ochsner Medical Center West Bank where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use