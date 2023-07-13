Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Venice, La.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember from a fishing vessel Wednesday near Venice, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call on Channel 16 at 5:13 p.m. from the fishing vessel Sea Charger requesting a medevac for a crewmember aboard who was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat – Medium crew to respond. A Coast Guard Cutter Tigershark boat crew also diverted to assist.

The boat crews arrived on scene and embarked the man onto the RB-M which then transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Venice.

The man was taken to Ochsner Medical Center West Bank where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.