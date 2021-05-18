Unified Command tows ship to Port of Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO – The Unified Command coordinated the safe transfer of a container ship 35 miles west of Point Reyes to the Port of Oakland, Monday.

The NYK Delphinus arrived at Oakland Terminal Berth 22 at approximately 7 p.m., Monday.

Marine surveyors and a marine chemist boarded the Delphinus Monday morning. The chemist determined spaces were safe for entry and the surveyors inspected the structural integrity of the vessel. The surveyors deemed the ship seaworthy. The tugboats Patricia Ann, Revolution, Independence, Jamie Ann, and Delta Lindsay completed the Unified Command NOAA-approved tow of the Delphinus to the Port of Oakland.

Firefighting teams boarded the Delphinus Sunday evening, verified the engine room fire was extinguished, and continued hourly rounds to monitor temperatures.

There are no reported injuries and all crew are reported safe and accounted for.

There are no reported signs of pollution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Delphinus crew contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., Friday, reporting an engine fire aboard the ship with 24 people on board approximately 50 miles west off the coast of Monterey.

A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O’Briens was been established to respond to the fire aboard the Delphinus.

The Unified Command’s priorities are the safety and well-being of the crew, controlling the fire, mitigating pollution, and the safe transit of the ship to the Port of Oakland.

