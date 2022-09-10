Unified Command responds to natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery

NEW ORLEANS — A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and High Point Gas Transmission LLC, continued to respond, Friday, to a natural gas pipeline explosion at Lake Lery.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a fire was ignited in Lake Lery following the loss of pressure on a 20-inch natural gas pipeline. The line has been isolated and the valves on either end of the leak have been shut off.

There have been no reported injuries and responders have not identified impacts to the environment. Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services crews are conducting continuous air monitoring for oxygen, flammability, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and hydrogen sulfide. They reported oxygen levels being consistent with ambient atmospheric conditions and all other parameters have been non-detected.

An overflight at 7:10 a.m. Friday identified a slight sheen that is expected to dissipate naturally.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

