Unified Command responds to aground vessel near Canton, KY

NEW ORLEANS — A Unified Command, comprised of representatives from the Coast Guard, the State of Kentucky, Trigg County, and American Cruise Lines are overseeing the disembarkation of passengers from the cruise ship American Jazz on the Cumberland River near Canton, Kentucky.

Passengers are disembarking by pontoon boats, with rescue and assist boats nearby to ensure passenger safety.

A safety zone is in effect for three nautical miles, from mile marker 61 to 64 on the Cumberland River, during the disembarkation process.

American Jazz ran aground near mile marker 62 on the Cumberland River Wednesday, carrying 120 passengers and 54 crewmembers.

No damage, pollution, or injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

