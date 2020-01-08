Unified Command oversees lightering operations from grounded fishing vessel

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Unified Command is overseeing lightering operations to remove the fuel from aboard the grounded fishing vessel Sea Angels, which are being completed by a contractor hired by the vessel owner, Wednesday afternoon.

Operations are expected to continue over the next several days to remove all fuel and other oil from the fishing vessel, which ran aground near Browns Inlet, North Carolina, on Dec. 9, 2019.

The response is complicated by weather and sea conditions, as well as the possible presence of unexploded military ordnance in the area surrounding the vessel. Precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of all personnel and the public during these operations.

The total amount of fuel on the vessel is unknown, but the current estimated amount is 15,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, North Carolina Emergency Management, Onslow County Emergency Management, and the vessel owner.

