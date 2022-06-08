Unified Command continues response to Spirit of Norfolk fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Unified Command was established to Tuesday evening in response to the fire aboard the Spirit of Norfolk and continues firefighting and salvage operations, Wednesday.

The Unified Command consists of:

U.S. Coast Guard

Naval Station Norfolk

City Cruises

Virginia Department of Emergency

Management/Department of Environmental Quality

The City of Norfolk, Port of Virginia, and NOAA are supporting the Unified Command.

Crews are continuing firefighting measures to extinguish the fire. Due to ongoing firefighting operations, the vessel is considered too unstable for crews to enter, however, exterior firefighting measures continue. Based on the instability of the ship, salvage contractors are developing a plan to safely enter the ship.

The Spirit of Norfolk caught fire, Tuesday near Naval Station Norfolk. Tugs pushed the vessel to a mooring at the Naval Station to continue firefighting efforts and keep the waterway clear for traffic. The 106 people, which includes passengers and crew members, aboard were safely evacuated.

Video from 13NewsNow



