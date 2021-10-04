Unified command continues response to oil spill off Newport Beach

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Oct. 3, 2021. A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The unified command continues its response Sunday to the oil spill off the coast of Orange County.

Fourteen boats conducted oil recovery operations Sunday afternoon. Three Coast Guard boats enforced a safety zone off 1,000 yards around oil spill boats.

Four aircraft were dispatched for overflight assessments.

Shoreside response was conducted by 105 government agency personnel.

Approximately 3,150 gallons of oil have been recovered from the water and 5,360 feet of boom has been deployed.

The investigation continues into the cause of the spill.

The Director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has declared a fishery closure for coastal areas affected by the oil spill. For more information on the fisheries closures, reference www.SoCalspillreponse.com.

A website for the response has been established at www.SoCalspillreponse.com.

