Unified Command continues response to barge fire in Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Del. — The fire onboard the barge in the Delaware Bay has been extinguished, Tuesday, and Northstar Environmental and Marine Services has been contracted to assess the integrity of the vessel and manage salvage operations.

A Unified Command consisting of representatives from Eastern Metal Recycling, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, Cumberland County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the U.S. Coast Guard has been established to oversee salvage operations.

A Coast Guard 87-ft Patrol Boat is monitoring the situation and enforcing a safety zone, which is prohibited from entering unless authorized by the Captain of the Port of Delaware Bay. The 500-yard safety zone is being enforced around the barge and Northstar Independence, the contractor’s 185-ft salvage vessel. Should the fire reignite, Northstar Independence has firefighting capabilities onboard.

No sheening or discoloration has been observed on the waterway.

“I want to thank all the responders, especially Fire Chief Aaron Warren, the local fire companies, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control who initially responded to this complex and dynamic situation,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, Sector Delaware Bay Captain of the Port. “The fire is out due to their dedication and adaptability.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.