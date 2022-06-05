Unified Command completes salvage response to barge fire

PORT NORRIS, NJ. — Salvage operations onboard the Barge CMT Y NOT 6 were completed today, removing the vessel from shallow waters off the coast of New Jersey, in the Delaware Bay.

Salvage experts and naval architects developed and implemented a salvage plan to safely assess the condition of the barge after the fire was extinguished, then verified the vessel’s stability and seaworthiness for transit.

The barge was towed today, under Coast Guard escort, to its original destination in Camden, NJ where the scrap metal will be removed from the barge and recycled.

“Thanks to the close collaboration and coordination between the Unified Command, crews were able to stabilize the vessel and minimize impact to the maritime transportation system and environment,” said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Our strong partnerships, particularly with New Jersey, were key to achieving success.”

The Unified Command is comprised of representatives from Eastern Metal Recycling, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, Cumberland County Office of Emergency Management, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and U.S. Coast Guard.

“NJDEP thanks members of the Unified Command for their close partnership and work to protect public safety and New Jersey’s coastal resources,” said Robert Van Fossen, Director of Emergency Management, NJDEP.

