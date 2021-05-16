Unified Command begins transit of container ship to Port of Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO — The Unified Command is coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, Sunday.

The NYK Delphinus crew reported a continuous decrease in the temperature of the engine room’s surrounding bulkheads Sunday morning. No signs of smoke have been observed and all decks above the engine room are now accessible and have been fully ventilated.

The tugboat Delta Deanna began actively towing the Delphinus in a northerly direction at 10:55 a.m., Saturday. At 2:55 p.m., the ships met the tugboat Scorpius to transfer two members to the Delphinus to survey the damage.

The Delta Deanna and the tugboats Sarah Avrick, Delta Lindsay, and Jamie Ann continue to transit the Delphinus to an offshore location west of Point Reyes. Upon arrival, additional fire and salvage teams are planning to embark on the Delphinus to conduct structural integrity inspections and examine damage to the engine room. Once the inspection is completed, the Delphinus is scheduled to transfer to Oakland Terminal Berth 22.

There are no reported injuries and all crew are reported safe and accounted for.

There are no reported signs of pollution.

The Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., Friday, reporting an engine fire aboard the ship with 24 people on board approximately 50 miles west off the coast of Monterey.

A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O’Briens has been established to respond to the fire aboard the Delphinus.

The Unified Command’s priorities are the safety and well-being of the crew, controlling the fire, mitigating pollution, and safe transit of the ship to the Port of Oakland.

