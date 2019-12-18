Unified Command begins planning for fuel removal from grounded vessel

Dec 18th, 2019 · 0 Comment

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Unified Command discussed plans to remove diesel fuel from the fishing vessel Sea Angels at the Onslow County Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday.

The fishing vessel Sea Angels ran aground near Browns Inlet, North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2019.

The Unified Command has identified safety of personnel responding to the grounding and the protection of the environment as the top priorities for the on-going response efforts. The response is complicated by the presence of unexploded ordnance in the area surrounding the vessel, the stability and condition of the vessel, weather and sea conditions.


The Unified Command consists of U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina, U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Emergency Management, Onslow County Emergency Management, Vessel Hull Underwriter, and Vessel Environmental Underwriter.

Read the previous stories of the grounding and response here and here.

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2019 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.