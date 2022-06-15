U.S., Japan Coast Guards and Navy rescue fisherman off Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy rescued a mariner aboard a fishing vessel south of Guam.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) received a report of a 55-year old male experiencing severe abdominal pain aboard the fishing vessel Fukuichimaru No. 83, nearly 725-nautical miles south of Guam.

The JRSC coordinated with the U.S. Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC-25) and the Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Mizuho to complete the emergent medical evacuation of the patient.

“The combined work between Mizuho, HSC-25, and the U.S. Coast Guard showcased efficient and timely search and rescue execution between interagency and international partners,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Crose, a search and rescue mission coordinator for U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.

“The excellent communication and coordination during this case also underscores the importance of the newly-signed Sapphire agreement between the U.S. and Japan Coast Guards,” said Crose. “Having just completed a joint exercise the day before, this close relationship is already paying dividends in response effectiveness while promoting a safe and secure maritime environment.”

The Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel Mizuho was able to quickly reach the fishing vessel Fukuichimaru No. 83 and transport the patient within helicopter range of Guam, where they rendezvoused with HSC-25 to conduct a hoist and transfer of the patient to a higher level of medical care.