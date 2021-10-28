U.S., Haitian Coast Guard’s interdict suspected drug smugglers

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle’s crew transferred 1,485 pounds of marijuana and three suspected drug smugglers to Haitian Coast Guard crewmembers, Wednesday, following an interdiction off the coast of Haiti.

The small boat crew transferred 27 bales of marijuana and the suspected smugglers aboard.

The Doyle’s crew spotted a vessel with visible bales of contraband on board, during a routine patrol, Tuesday, at 2:50 p.m, approximately 9 miles northwest of Gonave Island, Haiti. Doyle’s crew coordinated a pursuit with Haitian Coast Guard crewmembers and deployed a small boat crew to interdict the vessel.

“Continued coordination and collaboration between the U.S. and Haitian Coast Guard enabled this successful interdiction and prosecution,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard Liaison Officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to partner with the Haitian Coast Guard to build capacity, reduce the destabilizing effects of transnational organized crime and secure Haiti’s maritime borders.”

The suspected smugglers and contraband were later transferred to the Haitian Coast Guard.

No injuries were reported.

