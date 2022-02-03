U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards work together in St. Clair River

St. Clair River, Mich. - Canadian coast guard icebreaker Griffon and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay work to flush the ice jam in the St. Clair River March 21, 2010, as part of Operation Coal Shovel during the 2009-2010 Great Lakes ice breaking season. Photo courtesy of Motor Vessel Presque Isle.

Canadian coast guard icebreaker Griffon and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay work to flush an ice jam in the St. Clair River during the 2009-2010 Great Lakes ice breaking season.
Photo courtesy of Motor Vessel Presque Isle.

DETROIT ⎯ The United States Coast Guard has received numerous calls about rising water levels in the St. Clair River. The Coast Guard urges those who may be affected to contact their local emergency managers, who will work closely with the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard in the most efficient and safest manner possible.

Although water levels remain below flood stage, the Coast Guard acknowledges there is an ice plug in the river. To address the blockage, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon will escort two vessels through the river system under a joint operations agreement, with additional transits scheduled for the coming days.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the St. Clair County Emergency Operations Center, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Army Corps of Engineers continue to monitor water levels and are fully prepared to respond to all community needs.

