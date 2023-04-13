Coast Guard rescues two off the coast of Cape Hatteras

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a disabled sailboat taking on water eight miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina Thursday morning.
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received notification from towboat dispatch that the 22-foot sailing vessel with two people aboard was partially dismasted with an inoperable engine and taking on water.
An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew responded and remained on-scene until a Station Cape Hatteras 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew arrived.
The two mariners aboard conducted manual dewatering to keep up with the steady flow of water until help came, and they continued dewatering efforts until they were towed to shore. A station crew member embarked the sailboat to assist with damage control efforts. The exact location of the flooding was unknown.
“This case highlights the importance of ensuring that you are well prepared for any situation that may present itself during your time on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Ibarra, the MLB coxswain. “Along with the normal safety gear required such as life jackets, flares and sound signals, it’s also pertinent to maintain dewatering equipment and damage control supplies to provide self-help until the Coast Guard or help arrives.”
A Station Oregon Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew relieved the tow and the sailboat was taken to Oregon Inlet Marina. The mariners were reported to be in stable condition.
