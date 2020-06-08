Two overdue boaters located by a good Samaritan

Jun 8th, 2020 · 0 Comment
USCG MH-65 File Photo

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard and local agencies concluded the search for two people on an overdue vessel, Monday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1:35 p.m. that a good Samaritan located the two people near shore in Bayou Lacombe, Louisiana.

The two people stated their vessel capsized near Treasure Island, Louisiana and they drifted and swam using a shared lifejacket and various pieces of marine debris until they were able to stand in approximately five feet of water.


They were able to get to a shore side residence and get the attention of a good Samaritan. They were then transferred to shore at Main Street Boat Launch where St Tammany Parish EMS awaited.

Both people declined medical attention and were reported to be in safe and stable condition.

“Persons should reconsider going on the water during a Tropical Storm,” said Scott Talbot, Sector New Orleans. “Unpredictable sea conditions, winds, and currents can cause even the most experienced of mariners to get into trouble. Those same conditions make it very difficult to locate mariners in distress by aircraft and vessels trying to search”

Tags: · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.