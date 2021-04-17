Two crewmembers recovered from capsized lift boat

NEW ORLEANS — Seacor contracted commercial divers from Donjon Marine Company who were diving on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat recovered 2 more unresponsive people Friday.
Out of respect for privacy of the family members involved, the Coast Guard is not releasing the names of those rescued, recovered or missing.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”
Donjon divers returned to the scene at 7:50 a.m. Friday to conduct an assessment and began dive operations. The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions, but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Donjon dive operations were scheduled to continue throughout Friday evening, weather permitting.
Rescue assets involved in the search so far:
- The pre-commissioned Coast Guard Cutter Glen Harris crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Amberjack crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Moray crew
- Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Dailey crew
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot RB-M boatcrews
- Coast Guard Air Station Corpus ChristiHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center MobileHC-144 Ocean Sentry airplanes crews
- Two Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crews
- Two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries crews
- Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol
- Port Fourchon Sherriff’s Department
- Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
- One commercial air medical service crew
- Donjon Marine commercial divers