Coast Guard advises caution while transiting Pascagoula River

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — The Coast Guard is advising mariners to exercise caution while transiting the Pascagoula River in Pascagoula, Mississippi due to Army Corps of Engineers dredging operations.

The vessel E. Stroud is currently conducting dredging operations just north of the U.S. Highway 90 Bridge on the Pascagoula River. The dredging pipe is marked and illuminated at night, and mariners are advised to stay within the marked channel while transiting the area.

The dredge vessel is displaying lights and day shapes indicating the safe side for passage in accordance with Inland Navigation Rule 27.

Dredging operations are expected to take approximately two weeks, during which time the vessel E. Stroud can be contacted via VHF radio on channels 13 and 16.

