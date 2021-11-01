Training Center Cape May to honor 100th Anniversary of Tomb of Unknown Soldier

CAPE MAY, N.J. — U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to hold a ceremony on base starting at 10:58 a.m., November 11, 2021, to honor the 100th Anniversary of the interment of an unidentifiable member of the American Expeditionary Forces of World War I in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The training center’s ceremony is scheduled to include a 21 gun salute with cannon blasts, a two minute moment of silence, and the playing of taps.

The City of Cape May and personnel living in close proximity to Training Center Cape May should expect the sound of cannon blasts at 10:58 a.m. and the sound of taps at 11:02 a.m.

The place of interment has come to be known as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and is regarded as America’s most sacred shrine. As intended, it is dedicated to all veterans that have served and sacrificed on behalf of America and their families. It is a place that captures the very heart of America. Millions of Americans have embraced that vision by their pilgrimage to the Tomb the Unknown Soldier and continued reverence over the generations, eloquently expressing their profound gratitude and commitment to America.

“This Veteran’s Day, we remember both our combat and peacetime veterans,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May. “We remember those who have served to guarantee our freedoms and securities, and to protect and save lives, property, and the maritime environment.”

The Coast Guard has been active in Cape May County for more than 150 years. Today, the training center is the sole accession source for the Coast Guard’s enlisted workforce, training close to 3,500 recruits annually.

For more information about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the 100th Anniversary, visit https://tombguard.org/centennial.

