Coast Guard Cutter Tern tows vessel with 3 people aboard to safety

SAN FRANCISCO – Coast Guard Cutter Tern crewmembers towed a demasted sailing vessel with three people aboard to San Francisco Thursday, May 25th.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received the initial distress call from the sailing vessel Namaste at approximately 7:45 a.m., Wednesday, reporting that their vessel became demasted and lost its rigging by due to poor weather conditions about 100 miles west of San Francisco.
Sector San Francisco watchstanders directed the response of the Coast Guard Cutter Tern and a Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew to the scene.
The CGC Tern crew arrived on scene at approximately 7 p.m., Wednesday and towed the disabled 42-foot sailing vessel Namaste 70 miles to the Golden Gate Bridge, where they transferred the tow to a Coast Guard Station Golden Gate 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew at approximately 4 a.m., Thursday morning. The Station Golden Gate crew towed the Namaste back to port in San Francisco with no reported injuries.