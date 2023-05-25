Coast Guard places temporary buoys at ‘Firecracker’ Jetty

DETROIT – In conjunction with National Safe Boating Week, and recognizing long-standing community concerns, the U.S. Coast Guard has taken decisive action to enhance safety at the ‘Firecracker’ Jetty in Lake St. Clair. The ‘Firecracker’ is a partially submerged jetty on the southeast edge of the St. Clair Flats Canal in Lake St. Clair. Three temporary ‘keep out’ buoys have been strategically placed along the jetty, today.

These buoys stretch from the lower point of Seaway Island to the St. Clair Flats Danger Light (LLNR 9575). They are unlighted, white with an orange mark, and display a clear “KEEP OUT” message. By serving as a visual warning to mariners, they help reduce the risk of vessels accidentally straying from the marked channel into the shallow flats east of the canal.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to prioritize public safety, with a keen focus on addressing the concerns of the local community. Reducing the occurrence of Search and Rescue (SAR) incidents is a key element of this commitment. The establishment of these buoys marks a significant step in our mission to mitigate accidents and enhance boater safety in the area.

Throughout the summer, the Coast Guard will assess the effectiveness of these temporary buoys. This assessment will guide future decisions about the placement of permanent safety markers, further contributing to the safety of the Lake St. Clair boating community.

