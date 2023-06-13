Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore begins Exercise Argus from Nuuk, Greenland

NUUK, Greenland— The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore (WLB 209) arrived in Nuuk, Greenland, Saturday, in support of Exercise Argus 2023.

During the port visit, U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Chad Conrad, Sycamore’s commanding officer and Lt. Anthony Figueroa, Sycamore’s executive officer, met with organizers of the joint, large-scale exercise to discuss plans for Exercise Argus in Southern Greenland.

The crew of Sycamore departed Nuuk Tuesday for the start of the exercise, which includes navigation, damage control, and search and rescue training events.

Exercise Argus is an annual training event designed to enhance capabilities of international partners for responding to search and rescue and marine environmental events in the Arctic region. The exercise takes place from June 12-16, 2023, and affords participating nations opportunities to advance effective partnerships, collaboration and interoperability for a variety of issues affecting the high North region.

The exercise will include maritime and air assets from Greenland, Denmark, France and the United States. Participation in Exercise Argus highlights our collective commitment to safety, environmental protection and international partnerships in the region.

This stop is the second port call for Sycamore’s crew after leaving St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada.

Sycamore is a 225-foot buoy tender home-ported out of Newport, Rhode Island, with a crew of 48. Sycamore’s primary missions include maintaining aids-to-navigation, promoting economic security through navigation safety of the Marine Transportation System, supporting search and rescue, domestic icebreaking, living marine resources, maritime law enforcement, environmental protection, national defense and homeland security missions.

