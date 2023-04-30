Coast Guard rescues surfer beset by weather off Bolivar Beach, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a surfer beset by weather off Bolivar Beach, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a relayed 911 call at 3:50 p.m. reporting a 20-year-old male surfer being pushed offshore in 8-foot seas and winds of 34 mph. The surfer’s father had donned a life jacket, tied a fishing line to his belt, and was having difficulty swimming out to help his son.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the surfer, and brought him to the beach. A family member on the beach reeled the surfer’s father safely ashore.