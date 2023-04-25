Coast Guard rescues stranded 65-year-old man near Port Bolivar

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston transfers a 65-year-old man to emergency medical service personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2023. The man was rescued by the helicopter crew after he became stuck in the mud east of the Galveston north jetty on Bolivar Peninsula, in Port Bolivar, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston transfers a 65-year-old man to emergency medical service personnel at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, April 25, 2023.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard rescued a 65-year-old man Tuesday who was stranded in a remote area since Monday after he became stuck in the mud near Port Bolivar, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report from Galveston County Sheriff’s Office personnel at 4:17 a.m. that a 65-year-old man was stuck in the mud east of the Galveston north jetty on Bolivar Peninsula and were unable to reach him.

The man stated that he was riding his bike toward the Bolivar Ferry around sunset on Monday when his bike became stuck. When he began to walk, he too became physically stuck in the mud.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to assist while Galveston County Sheriff’s Office personnel remained on the scene to vector in the helicopter crew.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the man and transferred him to emergency medical service personnel waiting at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.

