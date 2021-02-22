Station Port Aransas holds groundbreaking ceremony

Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffery Scully, officer-in-charge of Station Port Aransas, left, Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, middle left, Rear Adm. John P. Nadeau, commander of Coast Guard Eighth District, middle right, and Aaron Glover, Vice President at the Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, right, offically break ground for the new construction at Station Port Aransas during a groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021. The previous buildings at the station were heavily damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the construction is scheduled to be completed in May 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

The Coast Guard broke ground for the new construction at Station Port Aransas during a groundbreaking ceremony at Coast Guard Station Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coast Guard Station Port Aransas crewmembers held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new 25,000 square-foot multipurpose building in Port Aransas, Texas.

The previous building was heavily damaged during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the new building is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.

Rear Adm. John P. Nadeau, commander of Coast Guard Eighth District, presided over the ceremony.

In addition to the new building, a concrete pier, docks, covered mooring, and boat ramp are scheduled to be constructed.

“We are excited to break ground on our new facilities in Port Aransas,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffery Scully, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Port Aransas. “We are looking forward to having a new state-of-the-art station to better serve our community of Port Aransas, and the Coastal Bend.”
Station Port Aransas is a multi-mission station capable of conducting search and rescue, law enforcement, security, and environmental protection operations. Working in close coordination with other state, local, and federal partners, the station also plays a critical role in securing the nation’s third-largest port by tonnage.

