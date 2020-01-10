Station Juneau boat crew rescues stranded hunter on Coghlan Island

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Juneau boat crew rescued a stranded hunter from Coghlan Island, in the vicinity of Auke Bay Alaska, Thursday.
The man was transported safely to Statter Harbor in Auke Bay aboard the station’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification via telephone from the hunter’s wife who reported that her husband was stranded on Coghlan Island after his 16-foot vessel filled with water on the east shore of the island.
With deteriorating weather conditions, Sector Juneau personnel directed the launch of the station crew to respond. The crew landed on shore via skiff and safely retrieved the hunter.
“This case highlights both the importance of dressing appropriately for the weather conditions and keeping good communication with family and friends in town who know your plan,” said Petty Officer 1st Class John Parker, a Sector Juneau command center operations specialist. “Without these critical items, a trip out for a winter hunt could quickly take a turn for the worst.”
The hunter was reportedly wearing appropriate thermal clothing, which kept him warm and in good health.
Weather on scene was a temperature of 15 degrees, 1-foot seas and light winds.
Recent Comments