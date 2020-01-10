Station Juneau boat crew rescues stranded hunter on Coghlan Island

Jan 10th, 2020 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Juneau. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Anthony Moss

Coast Guard Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium file photo courtesy of Anthony Moss

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Station Juneau boat crew rescued a stranded hunter from Coghlan Island, in the vicinity of Auke Bay Alaska, Thursday.

The man was transported safely to Statter Harbor in Auke Bay aboard the station’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium.

Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification via telephone from the hunter’s wife who reported that her husband was stranded on Coghlan Island after his 16-foot vessel filled with water on the east shore of the island.


With deteriorating weather conditions, Sector Juneau personnel directed the launch of the station crew to respond. The crew landed on shore via skiff and safely retrieved the hunter.

“This case highlights both the importance of dressing appropriately for the weather conditions and keeping good communication with family and friends in town who know your plan,” said Petty Officer 1st Class John Parker, a Sector Juneau command center operations specialist. “Without these critical items, a trip out for a winter hunt could quickly take a turn for the worst.”

The hunter was reportedly wearing appropriate thermal clothing, which kept him warm and in good health.

Weather on scene was a temperature of 15 degrees, 1-foot seas and light winds.

Tags: · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About cgnews

View all posts by cgnews →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2020 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.