Station Fire Island to name building in honor of Shaun M. Lin

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a building dedication ceremony to rename Coast Guard Station Fire Island’s multi-mission building in honor of Petty Officer 3rd Class Shaun M. Lin, Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Petty Officer Lin, a distinguished Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran and maritime enforcement specialist at Maritime Safety and Security Team New York (MSST 91106), tragically passed away in the line of duty on October 13, 2010, during a tactical training operation on the James River in Virginia.

Petty Officer Lin, born in Queens, New York, on November 21, 1986, is interred at the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York, 17 miles from Station Fire Island.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.