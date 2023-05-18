Coast Guard San Francisco medevacs passenger from cruise ship

A Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45 foot Response Boat-Medium

Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45 foot Response Boat-Medium File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — The Coast Guard medically evacuated a passenger from the cruise ship, Ruby Princess, near Alcatraz, Wednesday night.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Ruby Princess around 6:40 p.m. of an 85-year-old male that suffered a leg injury during their transit out of the San Francisco Bay.

Once the Ruby Princess arrived back inside the San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz, Sector San Francisco watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station San Francisco 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RBM) crew around 8:22 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the boat crew arrived on scene and transferred the injured passenger from the Ruby Princess to the response boat.

The boat crew then transited to Gas House Cove, where the passenger was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services around 9:20 p.m.

