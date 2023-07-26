Coast Guard assists vessel near St. Simons Island

Jul 26th, 2023 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew responds to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water off St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. The boat crew, a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew and good Samaritans assisted with dewatering efforts and the vessel and its 4 crew members were safely transported to the City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station Brunswick)

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew responds to a 75-foot shrimping vessel taking on water off St. Simons Island, Georgia, July 26, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Coast Guard Station Brunswick)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— The Coast Guard and good Samaritans assisted four people Tuesday after their shrimping vessel began taking on water near St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a notification at 10:33 p.m, via VHF-FM channel 16 marine radio, from the Joann B, a 75-foot shrimping vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 4 miles east of St. Simons Island.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notifying all mariners in the area of the distress, directing the launch of a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew operating out of Charleston to respond.

The boat crew and air crew arrived on scene and began rendering assistance with three dewatering pumps. Good Samaritans from the fishing vessel Miss Vicky and commercial salvage also assisted with dewatering efforts.

Once flooding was under control, a temporary patch was applied to the vessel’s hull.

The Amber Dawn, a sister ship of the Joann B, safely towed the vessel to City Market Dock in Brunswick, Georgia.

No medical concerns were reported and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

“Careful coordination with Station Brunswick was instrumental in the successful execution of this case,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, helicopter co-pilot during the case. “Our crew and the station boat crew, together with the invaluable support of good Samaritans, showcased exceptional teamwork and dedication in assisting with the dewatering efforts, ensuring the safety and well-being of both the distressed vessel and all individuals on board.”

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use