Spirit of Norfolk Unified Command crews complete tow

Jun 12th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Tug boats have the Spirit of Norfolk in tow under Coast Guard supervision while a Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat crew prepares to escort the boat out of Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, June 12, 2022. The Spirit of Norfolk caught fire on June 7 and will be moved to Colonnas Shipyard.

NORFOLK, Va. — Spirit of Norfolk salvage crews completed the tow of the vessel to Colonna’s Shipyard Sunday morning where the joint Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigation team will continue to work towards determining the cause of the fire.

The Unified Command overseeing the response has stood down. The Coast Guard will continue to maintain oversight and monitor the vessel, which must request permission from the Captain of the Port for any future movement.

City Cruises will work to determine the final disposition of the Spirit of Norfolk.

