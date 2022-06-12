Spirit of Norfolk Unified Command crews complete tow

NORFOLK, Va. — Spirit of Norfolk salvage crews completed the tow of the vessel to Colonna’s Shipyard Sunday morning where the joint Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board investigation team will continue to work towards determining the cause of the fire.

The Unified Command overseeing the response has stood down. The Coast Guard will continue to maintain oversight and monitor the vessel, which must request permission from the Captain of the Port for any future movement.

City Cruises will work to determine the final disposition of the Spirit of Norfolk.