Coast Guard medevacs crewmember offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana

Apr 5th, 2023 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old crewmember from a towing vessel approximately 60 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 3:18 p.m. on VHF-FM Channel 16 from the crew of the towing vessel Tenner C stating a crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

 

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use