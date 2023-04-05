Coast Guard medevacs crewmember offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 37-year-old crewmember from a towing vessel approximately 60 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at 3:18 p.m. on VHF-FM Channel 16 from the crew of the towing vessel Tenner C stating a crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.