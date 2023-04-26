Coast Guard suspends search for missing crewmember near Port Sulphur

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing crewmember near Port Sulphur, Louisiana, Wednesday.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 220 square miles for a combined 11.5 search hours.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a notification at approximately 12 a.m. Wednesday from the crew boat Mr. Fred of a missing crewmember.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat–Small boatcrew, a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to search for the missing crewmember.
“Suspending a search is a tough decision that is never taken lightly,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans. “This search involved close coordination with state and local partners, and we appreciate their assistance. We send our condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.”
Rescue crews involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Marine Unit
- Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Land and Marine Units
- Plaquemines Port Authority
