Search suspended for missing fishermen after vessel collision near Galveston

HOUSTON — The unified command has suspended the search Thursday for two missing fishermen from the 81-foot fishing vessel Pappy’s Pride that capsized after a collision near the Galveston Jetties in Galveston, Texas.
Responders searched more than 49 square miles over the past three days.
“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search,” said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston search and rescue mission coordinator. “Our hearts are with the families, friends and loved ones of every individual involved in this tragic event. Responders from multiple federal, state and local agencies, as well as multiple good Samaritans, have worked tirelessly over the past three days to conduct aerial flights, shore patrols and maritime searches covering more than 49 square miles in hopes of locating these two gentlemen.”
The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Vessel Traffic Service Houston-Galveston has the following restrictions while transiting between the Galveston Bay entrance channel lighted buoys 7 and 8 and the Galveston Bay entrance channel lighted buoys 9 and 10 of no meeting or overtaking, with wake and surge considerations due to recovery operations in that area.
Involved in the response were:
- A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew
- Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crews
- A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
- The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Beluga
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team
- Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Texas City personnel
- Texas City Fire Department Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) team
- Multiple good Samaritan vessels
- Galveston Police Department
- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
- Galveston Island Beach Patrol
- Texas General Land Office
- Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team
