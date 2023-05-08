Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer near Freeport, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing swimmer near Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 305 square miles for a combined 25 search hours.

“The decision to suspend the search is never easy, but we remain ready to resume the operation should any new information arise,” said Lt. j.g. Melissa Brizzi, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, and we hope they find solace and strength during this difficult time.”

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received notification Friday at 6:43 p.m. from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office stating a swimmer was swept out by a wave near Surfside Beach.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew, a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing swimmer.

Involved in the search were:

Sector Houston-Galveston

Station Freeport

Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Auxiliary

Surfside Police Department

Texas EquuSearch

