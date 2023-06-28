Coast Guard suspends search for diver near Deerfield Beach

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search, Tuesday, for the missing 32-year-old diver near Deerfield Beach, pending new information.

Missing is Erik Gaunt, described as a caucasian, last seen wearing a black wetsuit with yellow and white scuba tanks.

The crew of dive vessel Aqua Life notified Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders at approximately 11:50 a.m., Saturday, after one of their divers did not resurface.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched more than 112 hours over a span of 7,870 square miles about the size of Massachusetts.

“The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only done after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person,” said Chief Warrant Officer Edgardo Insignares, a Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator. “The Coast Guard and our partners extend our deepest condolences to the Gaunt family, who remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time.”

Assets involved in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale

Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet

Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce

Coast Guard Cutter Shrike

Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish

Air Force Reserve 920th Rescue Wing

Civil Air Patrol

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

Broward Sheriff’s Office

Customs and Border Protection

Boca Police Department Marine Unit

