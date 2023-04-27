Coast Guard searching for cruise ship passenger off of Hawaii

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews are searching for a cruise ship passenger from Australia Wednesday, 500-miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island.

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew launched at 7:00 a.m. and arrived on scene at approximately 9:00 a.m. to begin searching.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu received a report from the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas of a man overboard at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday evening. The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings.

After six hours on scene, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment. The search resumed at first light Thursday morning.

The cruise ship has been at sea for 15 days and is expected to dock in Honolulu on Friday.

