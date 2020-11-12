Coast Guard continues search for 2 missing from overturned vessel

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue their search for two persons in the water after an overturned recreational vessel was discovered near Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina, Tuesday morning.
George Hamilton Andrews from Raleigh and William (Bill) Watkins Merriman IV from Wilmington remain missing. They were last seen departing from Atlantic Beach Sunday for a fishing trip aboard the 35-foot recreational boat Strike Zone.
The Coast Guard has expanded their search and has covered nearly 7300 square miles. The Coast Guard is continuing their search using a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter, a 47-foot Motor Life Boat, and a C-130 Hercules aircraft. The National Park Service and Carteret County Sheriff’s Department are conducting searches along the shoreline.
Resources used in the search efforts:
- Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-foot Motor Lifeboat
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft
- Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk
- Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal
- Atlantic Beach Fire Department small boat
- Morehead City Fire Department small boat
- Beaufort Fire Department small boat
- National Park Service
- Carteret County Sheriff’s Department
TowBoat U.S. recovered the overturned vessel and is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.
