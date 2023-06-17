Completion of Sea Jay recovery operation near Santa Cruz Island

SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Coast Guard and the California Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) completed the salvage operation of the charter passenger vessel Sea Jay near Santa Cruz Island Saturday.

This operation included underwater assessment, re-floating, stabilization, and the safe transfer of the vessel to harbor.

“Our partnerships played a crucial role in the swift response and safe recovery and removal of the vessel. At no time during any phase of the operation were recoverable hydrocarbons present,” said Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator. “These actions have successfully mitigated any potential threat to public health and the environment.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, OSPR, and all participating agencies have concluded recovery operations.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

