Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel taking on water near Sapelo Sound

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued two people, Tuesday, after their sailing vessel ran aground and began taking on water near Sapelo Sound, Georgia.

A crewmember aboard the sailing vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 8:46 p.m., Monday, via VHF-FM channel 16 marine radio, stating their sailing vessel ran aground and was taking on water.

Sector Charleston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast notifying all mariners in the area of the distress and diverted a nearby Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew to respond.

The Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the two people and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield with no medical concerns.

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircrew from Patrol Squadron FIVE based at Naval Air Station Jacksonville located the mariners and provided overhead surveillance until a Coast Guard aircrew hoisted them to safety.

“The Coast Guard was able to rescue two mariners largely due to their preparedness. The crew of the sailing vessel used VHF-FM marine radios, personal locating beacons (PLB), and signaling devices to rapidly summon Coast Guard assistance,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Campbell, the Coast Guard aircraft commander on the case. “We also greatly appreciate the assistance of the U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to VP-5 in Jacksonville, Florida for their assistance in locating the mariners and monitoring the rescue effort.”

Marine Safety Unit Savannah is monitoring the vessel for any potential pollution discharge and Sector Charleston issued a safety marine information broadcast to notify mariners of the submerged debris.

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew also responded.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.