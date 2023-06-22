Coast Guard rescues 4 people, dog off Sanibel Island

FORT MYERS, Fla.— A Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach boat crew rescued 4 people and their dog, Wednesday, south of Sanibel Island.

The group was brought back to Station Fort Myers Beach with no injuries reported.

The crew of the sailing vessel, North Wind, called for help via VHF Channel 16 and reported to Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders, Wednesday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., that their vessel was taking on water from the weather, their sails were torn and their rudder was broken.

“It’s really important for people to check weather reports before going out on the water during Florida’s rainy season,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Marandos, Station Fort Myers Beach. “It’s even more important to have working safety equipment on board such as flares and an emergency position indicating locator beacon.”

A safety information marine broadcast was issued for the anchored vessel to warn boaters of the hazard to navigation.

The weather on scene was 4-5 foot seas and 20-25 mph winds.

