Coast Guard Air Station San Diego conducts 2 medevacs in 8-hour span

SAN DIEGO — Coast Guard helicopter aircrews medically evacuated two men off two different vessels, off the southern California coast, during a 8-hour period beginning Thursday morning.

A 42-year-old male, reportedly suffering from stroke-like symptoms, was hoisted off the Global Sentinel, a cable laying ship, approximately 170 miles west of San Diego.

At approximately 9 a.m., Thursday, Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders received an initial medevac request from the Global Sentinel. At that time it was determined the patient’s symptoms were less severe than initially assessed. Two hours later the man’s symptoms began to worsen, which initiated a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to launch and medevac the man ashore. Local EMS were standing by and he was taken to UCSD Medical Center, Hillcrest in stable condition.

A 48-year-old male, reportedly suffering from potential internal bleeding, was hoisted off the motor vessel Searcher, approximately 80 miles south of San Diego.

At approximately 7 p.m., Thursday, Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders received a medevac request from the motor vessel Searcher. It was determined, due to potential for internal bleeding, that the patient be medevaced. A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew launched, hoisted and delivered the patient to awaiting local EMS on Sector San Diego. EMS transported the patient to UCSD Medical Center, Hillcrest, in stable condition.