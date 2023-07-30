Coast Guard rescues 9 adults near San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO — A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescued nine adults after their 47-foot fishing vessel ran aground near the San Clemente Island shoreline, Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders received a distress call from the fishing vessel Jerry A, at approximately 4 a.m., stating they had ran aground and were taking on water.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew. Once on the scene, the helicopter crew located eight individuals safe and on land, and one individual on the grounded vessel. The helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered all nine adults and transported them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego.

San Clemente Island Navy personnel, a tow and salvage company, and owner of the Jerry A are coordinating recovery of the vessel.

No injuries were reported.

