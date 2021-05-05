Salvage crews train, start removing fuel from SEACOR Power

Contracted salvage divers are transported from the SEACOR Brave to the SEACOR Eagle, May 1, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Operations have commenced to remove the fuel from SEACOR Power. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

HOUMA, La. — Salvage crews started removing the fuel from SEACOR Power’s fuel tanks, Monday, after spending the weekend arriving on scene and becoming familiar with the equipment approximately seven miles off Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Salvage crews are using a method called hot tapping, which allows for drilling into the fuel tanks and making a hose connection without ruining the integrity of the tank or causing pollution impacts.

Divers are performing this process above and below the water, connected to an air hose, and it’s imperative mariners respect the one-mile safety zone during these evolutions.

Weather is key to a safe evolution, and if weather conditions exceed approximately 15 mph winds, four-foot seas, and the current is faster than 1.25 mph, work will cease until there are safer conditions.

