Coast Guard assists 3 aboard sailing vessel off Vilano Beach

Jul 23rd, 2023
A Coast Guard Station Mayport boat crew tows a disabled 30-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard offshore Vilano Beach, Florida, July 22, 2023. The sailing vessel became disabled due to a passing storm and was towed safety to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine, Florida, by the boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Mayport)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted three people, Saturday, after their 30-foot sailing vessel became disabled off Vilano Beach.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 5:53 p.m., from the operator of a sailing vessel stating their vessel became disabled during a passing storm.

Watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, placed the disabled vessel in tow and transported the boaters and their vessel to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine.

No medical concerns were reported.

“It’s essential to check weather reports before going out on the water,” said Chief Warrant Officer Alfredo Rivera, command duty officer, Sector Jacksonville. “We always recommend mariners ensure they are as prepared as possible by constantly monitoring the weather as it can be unpredictable and dangerous.”

