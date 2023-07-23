Coast Guard assists 3 aboard sailing vessel off Vilano Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard assisted three people, Saturday, after their 30-foot sailing vessel became disabled off Vilano Beach.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville command center watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 5:53 p.m., from the operator of a sailing vessel stating their vessel became disabled during a passing storm.
Watchstanders directed the launch of Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew to assist.
The boat crew arrived on scene, placed the disabled vessel in tow and transported the boaters and their vessel to the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier in St. Augustine.
No medical concerns were reported.
“It’s essential to check weather reports before going out on the water,” said Chief Warrant Officer Alfredo Rivera, command duty officer, Sector Jacksonville. “We always recommend mariners ensure they are as prepared as possible by constantly monitoring the weather as it can be unpredictable and dangerous.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.