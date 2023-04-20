Coast Guard assists 1 aboard sailboat taking on water near Galveston

Members of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston use a handheld pump to dewater a 12-foot sailboat taking on water in East Bay near Galveston, Texas, April 19, 2023. Coast Guard personnel escorted the boater and his vessel ashore with the assistance of a Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Torres)

Members of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston use a handheld pump to dewater a 12-foot sailboat taking on water in East Bay near Galveston, Texas, April 19, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Torres)

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted one boater whose sailboat began taking on water near Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a phone call at 4:45 p.m. from a man aboard a 12-foot sailboat who stated his vessel was taking on water in East Bay near Goat Island.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.

The crew arrived on scene, boarded the sailboat and used a handheld pump to dewater the vessel. Then the Coast Guard crew escorted the boater to Stingaree Marina with the assistance of a Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department boat crew.

“We recommend that boaters with smaller vessels prepare for a wide array of situations,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Zacherl, operations unit, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Bringing extra safety equipment on board can be extremely useful during unexpected emergencies.”

