Coast Guard assists 1 aboard sailboat taking on water near Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted one boater whose sailboat began taking on water near Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a phone call at 4:45 p.m. from a man aboard a 12-foot sailboat who stated his vessel was taking on water in East Bay near Goat Island.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to assist.
The crew arrived on scene, boarded the sailboat and used a handheld pump to dewater the vessel. Then the Coast Guard crew escorted the boater to Stingaree Marina with the assistance of a Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department boat crew.
“We recommend that boaters with smaller vessels prepare for a wide array of situations,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Zacherl, operations unit, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Bringing extra safety equipment on board can be extremely useful during unexpected emergencies.”
