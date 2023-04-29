Coast Guard assists 2 aboard sailboat beset by weather off Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two people aboard a sailboat beset by weather offshore Galveston, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 2:13 a.m. from TowBoatUS personnel that the 36-foot sailing vessel Faith experienced a loss of steering and was adrift with two people aboard about 65 miles offshore Galveston.

Watchstanders issued a SafetyNet message requesting assistance from any mariners in the vicinity of the sailboat and diverted the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller, a 154-foot fast response cutter homeported in Galveston.

The nearby 623-foot bulk carrier Global Vega arrived on scene and relayed to Coast Guard watchstanders that the man and woman aboard the Faith had regained control of the vessel and stated they did not require further assistance.

At about 9 a.m., TowBoatUS personnel communicating directly with the couple reported that the sailboat was out of fuel and beset by 6-to-8-foot seas and winds of 34 mph. The vessel was reportedly in danger of capsizing 60 miles offshore.

The Harold Miller crew arrived on scene, embarked the man and woman, and brought them ashore. The Faith is anchored offshore; the owner will arrange for its salvage.

“With high winds and rough seas persisting in the Galveston area through the weekend, we urge all boaters to exercise caution and check the weather forecast before heading out on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Zane Arambula, situation unit, Sector Houston-Galveston. “We’d also like to thank the crew of the Global Vega for their assistance today.”

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.